Aaron Glenn fires several more Jets assistant coaches

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is significantly changing his coaching staff.

Glenn has fired quarterbacks coach Charles London, pass game coordinator Scott Turner, linebackers coach Aaron Curry, defensive line coach Eric Washington, assistant defensive backs coach Dre Bly, defensive assistant Alonso Escalante and defensive assistant Roosevelt Williams, according to multiple reports.

The Jets hired Glenn a year ago, and his first year was so bad that some wondered if he’d be one-and-done. Glenn was retained, but he’s going to have a very different coaching staff, especially on defense, where he has already fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and is in the process of interviewing replacements.

The departures of London and Turner will mean significant changes to the passing offense, although that was to be expected anyway given that the Jets will certainly bring in a new quarterback after a disappointing 2025 season from Justin Fields.

Whatever other changes are coming, Glenn needs the Jets to be a much better team in Year Two, or else he won’t get a Year Three.