Mike McDaniel to interview with the Browns on Monday

Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had an unhappy visit to Cleveland during the regular season and he’ll be hoping things go better when he meets with the team this week.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that McDaniel will interview for the Browns’ head coaching job on Monday.

It will be the first interview for McDaniel since he was fired by the Dolphins last week. He is also slated to interview for the Titans’ vacancy on Wednesday.

McDaniel went 35-33 over four seasons in Miami. He took the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first two seasons, but they were 15-19 over the last two years.