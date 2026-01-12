Rams favored by 4.5 at Bears, Seahawks favored by 6.5 vs. 49ers

The Rams will go to Seattle to play the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, if the betting odds are to be believed.

With the NFC divisional round matchups set, the Rams are 4.5-point road favorites against the Bears in Chicago, while the Seahawks are 6.5-point home favorites against the 49ers.

The Seahawks are the No. 1 seed and will have home-field advantage in the NFC Championship Game if they beat the 49ers. If the 49ers upset the Seahawks, then San Francisco will go on the road to face the Rams-Bears winner. The 49ers can’t play a home game in the NFC playoffs, but they can play on their home field if they advance to Super Bowl LX.

The Seahawks are +120 favorites to win the NFC Championship, with the Rams next at +150, the Bears at +700 and the 49ers at +800.