Raiders announce interviews with Joe Brady, Klay Kubiak

  
Published January 19, 2026 01:46 PM

The Raiders have started to line up a second round of interviews for their head coaching vacancy and the first round continued on Sunday.

The team announced that they completed interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak. Both coaches were on the losing side of divisional round playoff games on Saturday.

Brady’s team shook things up by firing their head coach on Monday and he could be a candidate to take a step up the ladder in Buffalo. He also interviewed with the Ravens and Dolphins on Sunday and the Bills’ elimination frees him up for in-person interviews with any interested clubs this week.

Kubiak met with the Steelers on Sunday and is in the same boat as Brady when it comes to scheduling any future interviews. The Raiders also interviewed his brother Klint, but the Seahawks offensive coordinator won’t be able to do any second interviews this week.