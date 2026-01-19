 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bearsconvo_260119.jpg
Mistakes haunt Williams and Bears in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_williamsthrow_260119.jpg
Breaking down Williams’ incredible throw to Kmet
caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Jesse Minter, Jeff Hafley scheduled for second interviews with Raiders

  
Published January 19, 2026 08:49 AM

A couple of defensive coordinators have set up second interviews for the Raiders’ head coaching job.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders are scheduled to meet with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter on Tuesday and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley on Wednesday. Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero are also scheduled for interviews with the team this week.

Hafley is also scheduled for a second interview to replace McDaniel in Miami on Monday and there’s been chatter that he is the current focus of their search. He’s also set to meet with the Titans on Tuesday, so he may not make it to that Raiders interview later in the week.

Minter is slated for a second interview with the Browns as well.