Jesse Minter, Jeff Hafley scheduled for second interviews with Raiders

A couple of defensive coordinators have set up second interviews for the Raiders’ head coaching job.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders are scheduled to meet with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter on Tuesday and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley on Wednesday. Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero are also scheduled for interviews with the team this week.

Hafley is also scheduled for a second interview to replace McDaniel in Miami on Monday and there’s been chatter that he is the current focus of their search. He’s also set to meet with the Titans on Tuesday, so he may not make it to that Raiders interview later in the week.

Minter is slated for a second interview with the Browns as well.