Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet to have season-ending knee surgery

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said after Saturday’s win over the 49ers that there was optimism running back Zach Charbonnet avoided a serious knee injury, but that hope went away after further testing.

Macdonald said on Seattle Sports on Monday that Charbonnet will not be able to play in the NFC Championship Game and that he will miss the Super Bowl as well if the Seahawks are able to beat the Rams.

“The bummer is Charbs,” Macdonald said. “He’s got a significant knee injury unfortunately. Breaks your heart. He’s going to need surgery. He’s going to have a long road back.”

Macdonald did not specify the exact injury, but multiple reports say Charbonnet tore his ACL. If that’s the case, his recovery time will likely stretch into the 2026 season.

Charbonnet had five carries for 20 yards against the Niners. He had 184 carries for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season.

Kenneth Walker will be the lead back for Seattle the rest of the way. Velus Jones is the other back on the 53-man roster and veteran Cam Akers is on the practice squad.