A.J. Brown declines to talk to media after playoff loss

It was another long day for the Eagles’ offense. And it was another quiet showing for receiver A.J. Brown. After the 23-19 loss, Brown stayed quiet.

Via NBC Sports Philadelphia, Brown declined to speak to reporters after the game.

It’s not the first time he has done it. He’ll possibly have something to say on social media, or during the annual clean-out of the locker room.

If Brown had spoken, he surely would have been asked about the first-half interaction with coach Nick Sirianni, And Brown may have been asked whether he wants to be traded in the offseason.

Possibly to New England, where he’d be reunited with his former head coach in Tennessee.