nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Other PFT Content

A.J. Brown declines to talk to media after playoff loss

  
Published January 11, 2026 08:56 PM

It was another long day for the Eagles’ offense. And it was another quiet showing for receiver A.J. Brown. After the 23-19 loss, Brown stayed quiet.

Via NBC Sports Philadelphia, Brown declined to speak to reporters after the game.

It’s not the first time he has done it. He’ll possibly have something to say on social media, or during the annual clean-out of the locker room.

If Brown had spoken, he surely would have been asked about the first-half interaction with coach Nick Sirianni, And Brown may have been asked whether he wants to be traded in the offseason.

Possibly to New England, where he’d be reunited with his former head coach in Tennessee.