A.J. Brown, Nick Sirianni exchange words near end of first half

Things got a little spicy in the first half of Sunday’s playoff game between the 49ers and the Eagles.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni sprinted down the sideline to yell at receiver A.J. Brown to get off the field. Brown took exception, meeting Sirianni face to face.

Big Dom intervened, pushing Brown away from Sirianni.

Brown continued to jaw at Sirianni after they were separated.

As Fox televised the incident, Tom Brady said Sirianni and Brown “have a great relationship.” We’d hate to see what would have happened in that moment if they didn’t.