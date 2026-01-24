Anthony Weaver set for second Cardinals interview on Sunday

Anthony Weaver is set for another interview with the Cardinals.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals will have Weaver in for a second head coaching interview. Weaver, who has spent the last two seasons as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, also interviewed with the Bills on Saturday.

Weaver also had second interviews with the Ravens and Steelers, but is out of the running for those AFC North jobs as the Ravens hired Jesse Minter and the Steelers agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy.

The Bills, Cardinals, Browns, and Raiders are the only teams currently without head coaches in place for the 2026 season.