Reports: Arthur Smith finalizing deal to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator

  
Published January 24, 2026 07:12 PM

Arthur Smith is headed to the college level.

According to multiple reports, Smith is finalizing a deal to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

Smith, 42, had received interest from the Cardinals and Titans for their dad coaching vacancies this month. He was also up for at least one offensive coordinator role in the league.

But Smith instead will head to the college level, where he’ll work under head coach Ryan Day. Smith joins another former NFL head coach on staff, as Matt Patricia is the program’s current defensive coordinator.

Smith had spent most of his career with Tennessee before becoming Atlanta’s head coach in 2021. The Falcons went 7-10 in each of Smith’s three seasons.

This is not Smith’s first college coaching job, as he began his career as a graduate assistant for North Carolina before heading to Ole Missin 2010 as a defensive intern/administrative assistant.