Broncos place Bo Nix on IR, activate Luke Wattenberg from IR

  
Published January 24, 2026 05:36 PM

Bo Nix’s season ended on a run for a 2-yard loss in overtime against the Bills. He stayed in the game for two more plays despite a fractured ankle.

Nix, though, will not play again this season.

The Broncos placed Nix on injured reserve on Saturday, making official the premature end of his season. Jarrett Stidham will start the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The Broncos used the roster spot to activate starting center Luke Wattenberg from injured reserve. He is expected to start against the Patriots.

Wattenberg went on injured reserve on Christmas Day with a shoulder injury and missed three games and the required four weeks. He had started the first 15 games, playing every snap, before his injury.

The Broncos also elevated receivers Elijah Moore and Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. It is an indication that Troy Franklin, the team’s second-leading receiver, won’t play.

Franklin is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.