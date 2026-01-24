Dolphins to hire Bobby Slowik as offensive coordinator

Bobby Slowik interviewed with the Eagles for their offensive coordinator vacancy this week, but he won’t be joining Nick Sirianni’s staff.

Slowik will be staying in Miami instead. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins are hiring Slowik as their offensive coordinator.

It’s the second coordinator hire that new head coach Jeff Hafley has made since getting the job. They are also hiring Chris Tabor as their special teams coordinator.

Slowik spent the 2025 season as the Dolphins’ senior passing game coordinator. He was the Texans’ offensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024.

Slowik worked with quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Quinn Ewers during the 2025 season, but Hafley and new General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan have not shared their quarterback plans for 2026 yet.