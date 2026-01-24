 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Dolphins to hire Bobby Slowik as offensive coordinator

  
Published January 24, 2026 03:51 PM

Bobby Slowik interviewed with the Eagles for their offensive coordinator vacancy this week, but he won’t be joining Nick Sirianni’s staff.

Slowik will be staying in Miami instead. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins are hiring Slowik as their offensive coordinator.

It’s the second coordinator hire that new head coach Jeff Hafley has made since getting the job. They are also hiring Chris Tabor as their special teams coordinator.

Slowik spent the 2025 season as the Dolphins’ senior passing game coordinator. He was the Texans’ offensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024.

Slowik worked with quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Quinn Ewers during the 2025 season, but Hafley and new General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan have not shared their quarterback plans for 2026 yet.