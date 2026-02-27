The Commanders will be looking for a new starting center.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Commanders will release Tyler Biadasz.

Biadasz signed a three-year, $29.25 million contract with the Commanders in 2024. He started 31 regular-season games over two seasons.

He was due to make $8.3 million in 2026, with a $1 million roster bonus due on April 1.

Biadasz landed on injured reserve late in the 2025 season with a knee and ankle injury, after starting 16 games.

A Pro Bowler in 2022, Biadasz previously played four years with the Cowboys. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft.