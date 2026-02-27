 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mklareintv_260226.jpg
OSU TE Klare: Reese will ‘come down and smack you’
nbc_pft_taaffe_260226.jpg
Taaffe on why he moved from cornerback to safety
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mklareintv_260226.jpg
OSU TE Klare: Reese will ‘come down and smack you’
nbc_pft_taaffe_260226.jpg
Taaffe on why he moved from cornerback to safety
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders will release Tyler Biadasz

  
Published February 26, 2026 08:11 PM

The Commanders will be looking for a new starting center.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Commanders will release Tyler Biadasz.

Biadasz signed a three-year, $29.25 million contract with the Commanders in 2024. He started 31 regular-season games over two seasons.

He was due to make $8.3 million in 2026, with a $1 million roster bonus due on April 1.

Biadasz landed on injured reserve late in the 2025 season with a knee and ankle injury, after starting 16 games.

A Pro Bowler in 2022, Biadasz previously played four years with the Cowboys. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft.