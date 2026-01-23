Eagles interview Bobby Slowik for offensive coordinator

The Eagles’ search for a new offensive coordinator added another interview to the list.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have interviewed former Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik as they look for Kevin Patullo’s successor. Slowik spent the 2025 season as the senior passing game coordinator with the Dolphins.

Slowik ran the offense in Houston in 2023 and 2024. His first season went well enough that C.J. Stroud was the offensive rookie of the year and Slowik earned head coaching interviews, but 2024 was less productive and Slowik was fired.

Former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter are among the other names that have been linked to the Eagles since they fired Kevin Patullo earlier this month.