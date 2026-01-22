 Skip navigation
Jon-Eric Sullivan: “Today’s not the day” to discuss plan for Tua Tagovailoa, other QBs

  
Published January 22, 2026 12:04 PM

Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan acknowledged at a Thursday press conference that a “huge question” facing the team is what they plan to do at the quarterback position, but Sullivan didn’t offer any answers.

Tua Tagovailoa was benched in favor of Quinn Ewers in the final weeks of the season, but remains under contract with $54 million in guaranteed money coming his way. Sullivan said it “would be a lie” to say that the Dolphins know what they’re going to do at the position, which means that “today’s not the day” to make any pronouncements about what’s to come.

“I have a lot respect for Tua,” Sullivan said. “He’s a good football payer. He’s accomplished a lot in this league. Whether it’s Tua or anybody else, it’s unfair and irresponsible to sit up here and talk about anything specific before I talk to the player himself.”

Figuring out the right answer to the huge question at quarterback is going to be vital to Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley finding success in Miami, so plenty of people will be watching to see what answer they come up with.