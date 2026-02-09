 Skip navigation
Patriots' offense struggling vs. Seahawks' defense in Super Bowl LX

  
Published February 8, 2026 07:22 PM

The Patriots’ offense opened the second quarter with the football, and just like the first quarter, didn’t do much with it.

New England’s latest drive was a three-and out, and the Patriots now have three punts on three possessions.

It hasn’t been the most exciting of football games, with the Seahawks kicking a field goal on the first possession and every possession since then ending in a punt.

There was one notable injury in the first quarter: Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai is listed as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

The Patriots are going to need to get their offense going in a hurry.