Patriots’ offense struggling vs. Seahawks’ defense in Super Bowl LX

The Patriots’ offense opened the second quarter with the football, and just like the first quarter, didn’t do much with it.

New England’s latest drive was a three-and out, and the Patriots now have three punts on three possessions.

It hasn’t been the most exciting of football games, with the Seahawks kicking a field goal on the first possession and every possession since then ending in a punt.

There was one notable injury in the first quarter: Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai is listed as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

The Patriots are going to need to get their offense going in a hurry.