Patriots’ offense struggling vs. Seahawks’ defense in Super Bowl LX
Published February 8, 2026 07:22 PM
The Patriots’ offense opened the second quarter with the football, and just like the first quarter, didn’t do much with it.
New England’s latest drive was a three-and out, and the Patriots now have three punts on three possessions.
It hasn’t been the most exciting of football games, with the Seahawks kicking a field goal on the first possession and every possession since then ending in a punt.
There was one notable injury in the first quarter: Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai is listed as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.
The Patriots are going to need to get their offense going in a hurry.