Kenneth Walker sets up field goal, Seahawks lead 6-0

Running back Kenneth Walker shook free of the Patriots defense long enough to set up the Seahawks’ second field goal of the day.

Walker busted around the left side of the line for 30 yards on the second play of the Seahawks’ third offensive possession of Super Bowl LX and he added a 29-yard sprint to the right a few plays later. The Patriots were able to stop Walker for a pair of losses sandwiched around a Sam Darnold incompletion, however, and kicker Jason Myers ran onto the field for his second field goal attempt of the game.

Myers hit from 39 yards and the Seahawks now lead 6-0 with 11:16 to play in the first half.

Walker is now up to 71 yards on nine carries. The Patriots did not give up more than 128 yards to any running back in a game this season.

While the Seahawks extended their lead, they did lose safety Ty Okada to an injury. Okada is called questionable to return due to a calf injury.