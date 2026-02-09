 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kenneth Walker sets up field goal, Seahawks lead 6-0

  
Published February 8, 2026 07:29 PM

Running back Kenneth Walker shook free of the Patriots defense long enough to set up the Seahawks’ second field goal of the day.

Walker busted around the left side of the line for 30 yards on the second play of the Seahawks’ third offensive possession of Super Bowl LX and he added a 29-yard sprint to the right a few plays later. The Patriots were able to stop Walker for a pair of losses sandwiched around a Sam Darnold incompletion, however, and kicker Jason Myers ran onto the field for his second field goal attempt of the game.

Myers hit from 39 yards and the Seahawks now lead 6-0 with 11:16 to play in the first half.

Walker is now up to 71 yards on nine carries. The Patriots did not give up more than 128 yards to any running back in a game this season.

While the Seahawks extended their lead, they did lose safety Ty Okada to an injury. Okada is called questionable to return due to a calf injury.