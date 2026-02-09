 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks lead Patriots 3-0 at the end of the first quarter

  
Published February 8, 2026 07:15 PM

The Seahawks began their third drive at their own 13 after Rashid Shaheed returned Bryce Baringer’s punt 7 yards. They began their second drive on their own 10 after opening the game with a touchback to the 35.

Tight end AJ Barner caught a 12-yard pass from Sam Darnold on third-and-7 after two Kenneth Walker runs of 3 yards.

Patriots safety Craig Woodson dropped Shaheed for a 5-yard loss on an end around on first down, and Darnold then twice threw incomplete on passes intended for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to force a punt.

The Seahawks have four first downs and are 1-for-4 on third down after three drives. They have outgained the Patriots 65 to 34.

Darnold is 4-of-10 for 54 yards at the end of the first quarter.