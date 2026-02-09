Seahawks lead Patriots 3-0 at the end of the first quarter

The Seahawks began their third drive at their own 13 after Rashid Shaheed returned Bryce Baringer’s punt 7 yards. They began their second drive on their own 10 after opening the game with a touchback to the 35.

Tight end AJ Barner caught a 12-yard pass from Sam Darnold on third-and-7 after two Kenneth Walker runs of 3 yards.

Patriots safety Craig Woodson dropped Shaheed for a 5-yard loss on an end around on first down, and Darnold then twice threw incomplete on passes intended for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to force a punt.

The Seahawks have four first downs and are 1-for-4 on third down after three drives. They have outgained the Patriots 65 to 34.

Darnold is 4-of-10 for 54 yards at the end of the first quarter.