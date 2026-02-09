Drake Maye sacked for a third time, Patriots punt for fourth time

The Patriots have stayed behind the chains throughout the first half and that did not change on their fourth possession.

Starting with the ball on their own 35-yard line, TreVeyon Henderson ran for a 3-yard gain on first down.

But quarterback Drake Maye was sacked for a third time in the game on second-and-7, with rookie defensive end Rylie Mills bringing down Maye and left guard Jared Wilson for a 10-yard loss.

Stefon Diggs caught a short pass for a 5-yard gain on third down, but the drive was effectively over after that sack.

Maye is just 5-of-7 for 39 yards with 9:16 left in the first half, as Seattle’s defense has been stifling.