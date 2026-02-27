 Skip navigation
OSU TE Klare: Reese will 'come down and smack you'
Taaffe on why he moved from cornerback to safety
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him 'special'

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Indiana, Illinois continue to jockey for Bears

  
Published February 26, 2026 08:50 PM

Two different states continue to jockey for the ability to host the next Bears stadium.

Indiana currently is moving closer to finalizing legislation that would help fund a venue near the Illinois border. Via Kayla Dwyer of the Indianapolis Star, the Indiana Senate has passed by a 45-4 vote a bill that teed up the issue for the desk of Governor Mike Braun. Later in the day, Braun signed the bill into law.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that an Illinois legislative committee has advanced a bill that would help lay the foundation for the Bears to build a stadium on property the team owns in Arlington Heights.

The best outcome, in our view, continues to be a new stadium in Chicago. There’s currently no indication that there’s any chance of a lakefront stadium happening.

Either way, the process is moving toward decision-making time. Indiana is ready to go. Illinois is moving in the same direction. The Bears have yet to make a deal with any entity.