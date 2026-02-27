Indiana, Illinois continue to jockey for Bears

Two different states continue to jockey for the ability to host the next Bears stadium.

Indiana currently is moving closer to finalizing legislation that would help fund a venue near the Illinois border. Via Kayla Dwyer of the Indianapolis Star, the Indiana Senate has passed by a 45-4 vote a bill that teed up the issue for the desk of Governor Mike Braun. Later in the day, Braun signed the bill into law.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that an Illinois legislative committee has advanced a bill that would help lay the foundation for the Bears to build a stadium on property the team owns in Arlington Heights.

The best outcome, in our view, continues to be a new stadium in Chicago. There’s currently no indication that there’s any chance of a lakefront stadium happening.

Either way, the process is moving toward decision-making time. Indiana is ready to go. Illinois is moving in the same direction. The Bears have yet to make a deal with any entity.