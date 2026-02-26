The full NFLPA 2026 report cards have been leaked

The NFL tried — and failed — to keep the NFL Players Association’s report cards from becoming public.

Kalyn Kahler of ESPN.com has posted the full array of letter grades for all 32 teams. The list can be viewed here.

Earlier this month, the NFL won a grievance that prevented the NFLPA from publishing the results of the 2026 report cards. The arbitrator did not block the NFLPA from creating the report cards or communicating the results to the players. However, the arbitrator said that the NFLPA “must . . . make clear” to union members that the report cards and the criticism contained in them must not be made available to the public.

The report cards were based on responses from 1,759 players. The survey was conducted from November 2 through December 11, with all players who were on a 2025 roster at the time of the survey eligible to participate.

The leaked report cards contain, for now, only the letter grades for the various topics, without the various comments that were listed with the various grades in the past versions that were published by the NFLPA. (The 2025 report cards can be seen here.) The categories for 2026 are: treatment of families, home game field, food/dining area, nutritionist/dietician, locker room, training room, training staff, weight room, strength coaches, position coaches, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, team travel, head coach, General Manager, and team ownership.

The new categories for 2026 are home game field, position coaches, the three coordinators, and General Manager.