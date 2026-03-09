Jaguars agree to three-year deal with Montaric Brown

The Jaguars and cornerback Montaric Brown have struck a deal.

According to multiple reports, Brown has agreed to a new three-year contract with the team. The deal is worth $33 million for the 2022 seventh-round pick.

Brown was No. 80 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents.

Brown has started 23 games over the last two seasons, including last season’s playoff loss to the Bills, and he’s played in 53 games overall. He has 172 tackles, three interceptions and 24 passes defensed during his time in Jacksonville.

While the Jags will be holding onto Brown, Greg Newsome remains on track to become a free agent with the new league year starting on Wednesday.