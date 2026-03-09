Cowboys, Terence Steele agree to revised contract

Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele has agreed to a revised contract with the team.

NFL Media reports that Steele, who has three years left on his current deal, is now set to make $22 million in guaranteed money with a total value of $33 million. The maximum value of the contract is $36 million.

Steele was set to make over $46 million over the next three years before the tweak, but none of that money was guaranteed. The agreement creates $13 million in cap space for the Cowboys to use this offseason.

Steele has started every game for the Cowboys over the last three seasons and he’s started 91 of the 96 regular season games he’s played over six seasons in Dallas.