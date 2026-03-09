 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tylerhuntley_260309.jpg
Huntley reportedly returning to Ravens makes sense
nbc_pft_cowboysoffercrosby_260309.jpg
Analyzing what DAL reportedly offered for Crosby
nbc_pft_ravensangle_260309.jpg
Simms: Crosby and Ravens a ‘match made in heaven’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tylerhuntley_260309.jpg
Huntley reportedly returning to Ravens makes sense
nbc_pft_cowboysoffercrosby_260309.jpg
Analyzing what DAL reportedly offered for Crosby
nbc_pft_ravensangle_260309.jpg
Simms: Crosby and Ravens a ‘match made in heaven’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys, Terence Steele agree to revised contract

  
Published March 9, 2026 09:15 AM

Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele has agreed to a revised contract with the team.

NFL Media reports that Steele, who has three years left on his current deal, is now set to make $22 million in guaranteed money with a total value of $33 million. The maximum value of the contract is $36 million.

Steele was set to make over $46 million over the next three years before the tweak, but none of that money was guaranteed. The agreement creates $13 million in cap space for the Cowboys to use this offseason.

Steele has started every game for the Cowboys over the last three seasons and he’s started 91 of the 96 regular season games he’s played over six seasons in Dallas.