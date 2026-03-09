 Skip navigation
Tua Tagovailoa: Thank you for six unforgettable years

  
Published March 9, 2026 09:23 AM

The Dolphins announced their plan to release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday morning and Tagovailoa has made his first public comments in response to that move.

Tagovailoa addressed a message on his Instagram account to the Dolphins organization, his teammates and the team’s fans.

“Thank you for six unforgettable years,” Tagovailoa wrote. “From the moment I arrived, you believed in me, supported me, and embraced my family as your own. I was able to marry my wife and welcome both my kids to this world. I was able to fortunately allow them to experience life from one I never got to growing up. Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

Tagovailoa wrote that he has “deep regret” about not being able to bring the Dolphins a championship during his six-year run in Miami and that the area will “always hold a special place in my heart.” He will now move on to looking for the next stop in his NFL career and he’ll come at an attractive price for another team thanks to the $54 million he’s still guaranteed to make from the Dolphins this year.