Patriots activate Mack Hollins from injured reserve

The Patriots activated wide receiver Mack Hollins from injured reserve on Saturday, the team announced.

Hollins returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant before being a full participant on Friday. He was listed as questionable but will return after missing the past four games with an abdominal injury.

The Patriots placed defensive tackle Eric Gregory on injured reserve in a corresponding move, ending Gregory’s season.

Running back Terrell Jennings (concussion protocol) and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring) will remain on injured reserve. But the Patriots did elevate running back D’Ernest Johnson and defensive end Leonard Taylor III from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Hollins caught 46 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season and is a strong run blocker.