Bills complete interview with Anthony Lynn

  
Published January 24, 2026 05:52 PM

The Bills interviewed Commanders run game coordinator and running backs coach Anthony Lynn on Saturday, the team announced.

Lynn finished his second season with Washington in those roles in 2025.

He worked on Buffalo’s staff under head coach Rex Ryan in 2015-16 . He was promoted to assistant head coach/offensive coordinator two weeks into the 2016 season after Greg Roman’s firing.

He finished that season as the interim head coach for the season finale, a 30-10 loss to the Jets.

In 2017, Lynn was a finalist for the Bills’ head coaching job, which went to Sean McDermott.

The Chargers hired Lynn during that same hiring cycle, and he went 33-31, including a 1-1 playoff record, in four seasons.

Lynn served as the Lions’ offensive coordinator in 2021 before two seasons as the assistant head coach and running backs coach in San Francisco.

The Bills also have Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski as candidates to replace Sean McDermott.