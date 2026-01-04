 Skip navigation
Cam Ward believed to have AC joint sprain, more tests to come

  
Published January 4, 2026 05:05 PM

Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward played every offensive snap for the team in the first 16 games of the season, but he couldn’t make it 17 in a row.

Ward had to leave Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars with a right shoulder injury that he suffered on a touchdown run in the first quarter. Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that Ward suffered an AC joint sprain and Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy said in his postgame press conference that Ward will have more tests once the team is back in Nashville.

Ward was 3-of-3 for 52 yards before his touchdown on the opening drive. Brandon Allen was 17-of-30 for 72 yards and an interception over the rest of a 41-7 Jaguars win.

McCoy may interview for the permanent job, but his time running the team will likely come to an end soon. The identity of the next coach will be significant to Ward’s continued development after going first overall in this year’s draft.