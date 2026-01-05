Tyler Loop: I just mishit the ball

It looked like a kicker would be wearing the goat horns at the end of Sunday night’s game between the Ravens and the Steelers, but it turned out to be Ravens rookie Tyler Loop instead of Steelers veteran Chris Boswell.

Boswell’s missed extra point with 55 seconds to play left the door open for the Ravens to win with a field goal and Lamar Jackson’s 26-yard pass to tight end Isaiah Likely on a fourth down with less than 20 seconds to play set up a game-winning field goal attempt for Loop. The rookie pushed it wide to the right, however, and the Steelers celebrated a 26-24 win that sent them to the playoffs as the AFC North champs.

After the game, Loop said he knew the kick would miss the moment he made contact.

“It was a great situation, exactly what we wanted, and unfortunately, I just mishit the ball,” Loop said, via the team’s website. “We call it hitting it thin. It spins fast and goes off to the right. The second it made contact with my foot, I felt it lower. We talk about hitting on the fourth lace of the shoe. It felt a little lower down the foot and hit it thin.”

Loop’s miss capped a wild fourth quarter and a disappointing season for a Ravens team that could point to a number of other missed opportunities that cost them a chance at the postseason long before Loop’s kick sailed wide. That didn’t soften the blow in the moment on Sunday night, but dealing with the root causes of an 8-9 season will take a lot more than lamenting a missed field goal at the final second of Week 18.