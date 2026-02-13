 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices
nbc_pft_stevetisch_260213.jpg
Florio: Tisch-Epstein contact ‘anything but brief’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices
nbc_pft_stevetisch_260213.jpg
Florio: Tisch-Epstein contact ‘anything but brief’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cardinals hiring Michael Ghobrial as special teams coordinator

  
Published February 13, 2026 09:48 AM

The Cardinals have made a hire at special teams coordinator.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Arizona is bringing in Michael Ghobrial for the role.

Ghobrial, 38, spent the last two seasons as the Giants’ special teams coordinator.

Before that, Ghobrial spent three seasons as Jets assistant special teams coordinator. He worked alongside new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur at that stop, as LaFleur served as Jets offensive coordinator from 2021-2022.