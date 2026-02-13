Report: Cardinals hiring Michael Ghobrial as special teams coordinator

The Cardinals have made a hire at special teams coordinator.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Arizona is bringing in Michael Ghobrial for the role.

Ghobrial, 38, spent the last two seasons as the Giants’ special teams coordinator.

Before that, Ghobrial spent three seasons as Jets assistant special teams coordinator. He worked alongside new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur at that stop, as LaFleur served as Jets offensive coordinator from 2021-2022.