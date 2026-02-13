 Skip navigation
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
NFL has 'no accountability' with hiring practices

Mike LaFleur will retain Nick Rallis as Cardinals’ defensive coordinator

  
Published February 13, 2026 10:38 AM

The Cardinals have a new head coach, but they’ll have the same defensive coordinator in 2026.

New Arizona coach Mike LaFleur will retain Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

LaFleur had interviewed other candidates but decided to keep some continuity on defense after conducting a search.

Rallis and LaFleur have never worked together before, but Rallis has spent the last three years as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, and LaFleur is giving him at least another year on the job.