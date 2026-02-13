Mike LaFleur will retain Nick Rallis as Cardinals’ defensive coordinator

The Cardinals have a new head coach, but they’ll have the same defensive coordinator in 2026.

New Arizona coach Mike LaFleur will retain Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

LaFleur had interviewed other candidates but decided to keep some continuity on defense after conducting a search.

Rallis and LaFleur have never worked together before, but Rallis has spent the last three years as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, and LaFleur is giving him at least another year on the job.