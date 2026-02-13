 Skip navigation
Stefon Diggs pleads not guilty to assault charge

  
Published February 13, 2026 10:03 AM

With the 2025 season over, Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs can focus on an off-field incident that emerged in late December.

Diggs was charged with assault by his personal chef. His arraignment happened on Friday morning in the Dedham, Massachusetts, District Court. Diggs, via TMZ.com, pleaded not guilty.

The hearing was short. The purpose was simple. The defendant says “guilty” or “not guilty.”

The fact that Diggs has now been arraigned satisfies one of the potential factors for the NFL placing him on paid leave. The league won’t do it now, because the season has ended.

Diggs now has seven months to get the situation resolved before the league will focus on whether paid leave may be justified. By delaying the arraignment until after the Super Bowl, Diggs avoided the possibility of the league activating its prerogative to take him off the field pending resolution of the case.

After the hearing, attorney Mitchell Schuster told reporters the allegations against Diggs are false.

“We’re confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case, he will be completely exonerated,” Schuster said, via TMZ.com.

Diggs is accused of slapping and attempting to choke the personal chef in a dispute over an unpaid bill.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for April 1. Diggs has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.