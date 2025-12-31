 Skip navigation
NFL: Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore are eligible to play while cases are under review

  
December 31, 2025

The Patriots have had news emerge in each of the past two days regarding criminal cases involving a pair of their players: receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

The NFL issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon, explaining that both matters “are under review of the Personal Conduct Policy.”

“There is no change to the status of Diggs or Barmore,” the statement explains. “Both are eligible to play at this time.”

The statement also points out that placement on the Commissioner Exempt list “may be considered following formal charges in the form of an indictment by a grand jury, the filing of charges by a prosecutor, or an arraignment in a criminal court.”

Diggs is accused of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. Barmore will be arraigned on February 3 for misdemeanor assault and battery on a family/household member.