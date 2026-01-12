Sean McDermott: We thought about running clock before final TD, but decided not to get cute

The Bills scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:04 left to play against the Jaguars on Sunday and head coach Sean McDermott was asked after the game if he thought about leaving Jacksonville with less time to try for a comeback.

Josh Allen was initially ruled to have scored a touchdown on a 4th-and-1 tush push from the Jaguars’ 11-yard line, but a replay showed he was down just short of the end zone. The Jaguars used their final timeout to avoid a 10-second runoff, which meant the Bills could have taken a knee to run time off the clock while leaving themselves three chances to punch the ball in.

They opted to run another sneak with Allen on first down and McDermott explained his reasoning after the 27-24 victory.

“I really, honestly, wanted to try and bleed the clock down if we could, but it’s like, ‘Okay, what plays that you have that do that?’ We can probably go through this for about an hour and talk about this,” McDermott said. “You take a knee, the ball is inside the one, by the time we take the snap and even just knee it, then you’re like ‘Okay, run the clock to what 30 seconds, 28, whatever.’ So we’re talking about these things. I’m going, ‘Man, I know who they have on that side of the ball, at a minimum, starting with the place kicker.’ And, so, we were like, ‘Alright let’s not get cute, let’s just go win this thing and put our defense out there.’ They did, and they executed at a high level.”

McDermott’s decision would have been viewed differently had the Jaguars gone on to score, but safety Cole Bishop intercepted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on first down and the Bills were on to the divisional round.