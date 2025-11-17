Jonathan Gannon on hot-seat talk: “That’s the business we’re in”

Two weeks ago tonight, the Cardinals ended a run of five straight excruciatingly close losses by upending the Cowboys in prime time. In the two games since that victory, the Cardinals have been blown out by the near-identical scores of 44-22 (to the Seahawks) and 41-22 (to the 49ers).

The latest loss has prompted speculation that third-year coach Jonathan Gannon won’t be getting a fourth. Columnist Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic raised the question after Sunday’s loss, which included a franchise-record 17 penalties. (The previous record of 16 had been set by the Chicago Cardinals, eighty-nine years ago.)

During his Monday press conference, Gannon was asked about the hot-seat talk. “Yeah, not a controllable for me,” Gannon told reporters. “I didn’t hire myself. I’m not gonna fire myself, so, seriously, no, I know it comes up. That’s the business we’re in. If you don’t want to be in that business, we laugh, we joke, go work somewhere else. I’m going to control the controllables for myself. You know, come to work and do the best job that I can and try to get our team in position and win a game.”

It’s no joke. Yesterday’s item exploring the various head-coaching spots that could turn very hot down the stretch included Hyman Roth’s observation to Michael Corleone: “This is the business we’ve chosen.”

Nearly every NFL head coach is a future fired NFL head coach. Rarely do coaches leave on their own accord, unless they’re trying to get to another job. And even when a coach seemingly walks, there’s sometimes a more ominous truth that the team and the former coach have opted to conceal.

The Cardinals have no qualms about firing coaches. In the franchise’s long history or more than a century in operation, no coach has made it longer than six years (Jim Hanifan and Ken Whisenhunt). With five straight losses by a total of 13 points, Gannon seemed to be in line for a fourth year — and a fresh start at the quarterback position, since he inherited Kyler Murray. With two straight losses by 41 total points, that fourth year now may not happen.

The broader question is whether, if Gannon goes, G.M. Monti Ossenfort will stay. Some teams given their General Managers at least two coaching hires. Others opt for a clean sweep.

For now, Gannon seems to be at increased risk of being swept out of Arizona at the end of the current season, if not sooner. The moment owner Michael Bidwill makes his decision for 2026, there’s no point in delaying the implementation, especially since the Titans and Giants have already gotten head starts on coaching searches of their own.

Gannon will do the only thing he can. Keep going. It’s the business he has chosen. And he specifically has chosen to work for a franchise that never needs to worry about its revolving door getting rusty.