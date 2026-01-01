Rashid Shaheed set to play for Seahawks, Charles Cross ruled out

The Seahawks did not have wide receiver Rashid Shaheed when they lost to the 49ers in Week 1, but they are set to have him for Saturday night’s rematch.

Shaheed was a full participant in practice the last two days and has no injury designation for this weekend’s clash for the division title and top seed in the NFC playoff bracket. Shaheed was recovering from a concussion.

Shaheed joined the Seahawks in a midseason trade and has 14 catches for 186 yards in eight games. He also has seven carries for 64 yards and he’s returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns.

The Seahawks will continue to be without left tackle Charles Cross, however. Cross will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Josh Jones has been starting in his place, but is listed as questionable with ankle and knee injuries.

Safety Coby Bryant (knee) is considered doubtful to play for Seattle.