Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Rashid Shaheed set to play for Seahawks, Charles Cross ruled out

  
January 1, 2026

The Seahawks did not have wide receiver Rashid Shaheed when they lost to the 49ers in Week 1, but they are set to have him for Saturday night’s rematch.

Shaheed was a full participant in practice the last two days and has no injury designation for this weekend’s clash for the division title and top seed in the NFC playoff bracket. Shaheed was recovering from a concussion.

Shaheed joined the Seahawks in a midseason trade and has 14 catches for 186 yards in eight games. He also has seven carries for 64 yards and he’s returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns.

The Seahawks will continue to be without left tackle Charles Cross, however. Cross will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Josh Jones has been starting in his place, but is listed as questionable with ankle and knee injuries.

Safety Coby Bryant (knee) is considered doubtful to play for Seattle.