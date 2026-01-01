Demario Davis wants to keep playing in 2026

Saints linebacker Demario Davis will wrap up his 14th season with Sunday’s game against the Falcons and he doesn’t need to take any time to figure out if he wants to come back for No. 15.

Davis said on Thursday that this is probably “the earliest that I know I want to continue to play” and added that he’s “looking forward to returning” to the Saints. Davis does not have a contract for 2026, but said that isn’t something causing him any concern right now.

We’re in a game where contracts do matter, but that’s such a small part of your career,” Davis said, via Matthew Paras of NOLA.com. “That happens in a little small window in the offseason, once every other year or every couple years. And when that time gets here — man, in 14 years, that’s always worked itself out. It has always worked itself out. I’ve never had to really negotiate a contract. They’ve always negotiated themselves. So when that time gets here, that’s very low on my concern meter right now. I’m focused on finishing the season strong.”

Davis has started every game this season and has 137 tackles, a half-sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery on the season. He said he feels like he’s “accelerating through the finish line” and that should leave him with suitors in the event he and the Saints can’t work out a new deal.