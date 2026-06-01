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Giants to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster as well

  
Published June 1, 2026 01:47 PM

The Giants found what they were looking for three times over during a wide receiver tryout on Monday.

NFL Media reports that they are signing former Steelers and Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster after the workout. The news comes after word that they are also signing Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios.

The moves come as the Giants wait for Malik Nabers to return from last season’s torn ACL. Head coach John Harbaugh said last week that it is “impossible to predict” when Nabers will be fully cleared to return to action.

Smith-Schuster had 33 catches for 345 yards and a touchdowns while appearing in all 17 games for Kansas City last season. Matt Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in those contests and he now has the same job on Harbaugh’s staff with the Giants.