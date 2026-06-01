Andrew Berry on Myles Garrett: Nothing is final at this point, we’re hopeful we close a deal soon

Is Myles Garrett really headed to the Rams?

At this point, everything indicates the answer to that question is a resounding yes.

But the trade is not complete quite yet.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry spoke to assembled media at the organization’s charity golf event on Monday, just after reports of the deal surfaced on social media.

“Real quick, obviously we wanted today to be about the Browns foundation and everything that we’re doing, the good work we’re doing there. Not naive that there’s a lot in the social media sphere, media sphere regarding Myles. Nothing is final at this point,” Berry said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “We are in discussions of a potential transaction including him. I’ll have a lot more to say about it once it is final — if it does become final. And I’ll discuss the details at that point. But we are in negotiations. We’re hopeful that we close something here in the next several hours. But nothing is final right yet.

“Like I said, I’ll have an update for you guys maybe as soon as tomorrow when there’s resolution.”

Berry did not answer a couple of follow-up questions to his statement, noting that was all he had to say on the matter right now.

The fact that reports surfaced on social media is an indication that the deal is, as a practical matter, going to be executed. But it will not be completely official until compensation is agreed to and Garrett passes his physical.

There’s no reason to believe Garrett would not pass a physical at this point.

At present, reporting indicates the Browns will trade Garrett to the Rams in exchange for edge rusher a 2027 first-round pick, edge rusher Jared Verse, and additional draft compensation.