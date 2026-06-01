Browns will trade Myles Garrett to the Rams for Jared Verse and more

Yes, the arrival of June 1 could mean a trade of veterans other than A.J. Brown.

Per multiple reports, the Browns are trading defensive end Myles Garrett to the Rams. Cleveland will receive defensive end Jared Verse, a first-round pick, and more.

The deal will happen after 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, allowing the Browns to divide the cap charge over two league years.

Yes, the Browns had said they won’t be trading Garrett. But words are merely words. The most significant action taken this offseason was the agreement to delay a $29.2 million option bonus from March until September.

Earlier in the day, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer planted a flag regarding a potential trade: "[I]t now seems as though there might be some fire where the smoke is coming from in regards to the possibility of Garrett being moved.” She cited the Rams, Cowboys, and Eagles are teams “rumored to have interest” in Garrett, “but nothing has been substantiated.”

It now has been.

The transaction would likely include a new deal for Garrett. When he signed his latest contract in 2025, he set a new bar with a new-money average of $40 million annually. That has since shot to $50 million, thanks to the Will Anderson Jr. deal in Houston.

Either way, the 2025 defensive player of the year will get what he has always wanted — a chance to compete for a Super Bowl run.