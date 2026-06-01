Report: Eagles will get a 2028 first-round pick from the Patriots for A.J. Brown

As soon as 4:01 p.m. ET on Monday, the deal can be made. As soon as Tuesday, it can become official.

So what will the Eagles get from the Patriots for the balance of the A.J. Brown contract?

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Eagles will get New England’s first-round pick in 2028.

The Eagles lacked significant leverage. The relationship had already run its course. The cap consequences after 2026 would have become more challenging. And no other team ever materialized as an option.

As McLane notes, the trade also allows the Eagles to avoid $133.1 million in cash obligations under the contract.

It feels like a matter of “when” not “if,” and the “when” is likely coming soon. If/when the Eagles emerge with the Patriots’ first-round pick in 2028, Philly will have a direct hand in pushing that pick higher in the pecking order — the two teams will play each other during the 2027 regular season.