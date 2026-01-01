Trevon Diggs: “I still feel like I’m the best”

The Packers could deploy recently-acquired cornerback Trevon Diggs as soon as Sunday, at Minnesota. Diggs has a high level of confidence in his ability to make a difference for the NFC’s No. 7 seed.

“I still feel like I’m the best,” Diggs said Thursday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Diggs plans to be the same player he has always been.

“I think I just need to be myself, you know?” Diggs said. “Be who I know I am. Go out there and perform, and performing everything will take care of itself. I’m not chasing accolades. I’m not chasing anything. I’m chasing, you know, being a better me, being better every day . . . helping this team win.”

Regardless of whether Diggs plays on Sunday, the Packers will need him when the playoffs start next weekend.

“It feels good, you know?” Diggs said. “I want to be comfortable with being uncomfortable being somewhere that I’ve never been before. Just starting over, starting fresh, a clean slate, and just working, and keeping my head down, and just working.”

Diggs has been reunited with former Cowboys teammate Micah Parsons.

“He told me, you know, it’s work,” Diggs said. “It’s a lot different. He said I’m going to like it a lot and I’m going to enjoy it. So far, I’ve been enjoying it a lot. My first day was out there today, and I had a lot of fun. And it’s a great, great thing to be here.”

The Packers get both the short-term benefit from having Diggs in the postseason, and the long-term value of inheriting a contract that extends through 2028, with no guarantees. It gives them the ability to evaluate Diggs for now, and to make a longer-term decision about his status on the team later.