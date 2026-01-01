 Skip navigation
No injury designation for Christian McCaffrey; Trent Williams and George Kittle questionable

  
Published January 1, 2026 05:52 PM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is good to go for Saturday night.

McCaffrey missed practice with back stiffness on Tuesday, but he returned for a limited practice on Wednesday and the team did not give him an injury designation on their final injury report. That puts McCaffrey on track to play against the Seahawks in the Week 18 battle for the NFC West title and the top seed in the conference.

Left tackle Trent Williams has missed practice this week with a hamstring injury and has been listed as questionable to play. Tight end George Kittle (ankle) has the same designation, but said this week that he plans to play after missing Week 17’s win over the Bears.

Defensive lineman Keion White (groin), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (ankle, knee), and cornerback Upton Stout (concussion) are also listed as questionable for the Niners.