Rams -9.5 among four road teams favored in the wild card round

Home-field advantage might not mean much in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Of the six games in the wild card round, the road teams are favored in four.

The biggest favorites are the Rams, who are 9.5-point favorites to beat the Panthers in Carolina. But that might be just fine with the Panthers: The Rams were previously 10-point favorites at Carolina in the regular season, but the Panthers won 31-28.

The Packers are 1.5-point favorites on the road in Chicago. It will be the third meeting of the two teams in the last six weeks after they played twice in December. The Bears beat the Packers 22-16 in overtime in Chicago in the regular season, while the Packers beat the Bears 28-21 in Green Bay.

The Bills are 1.5-point favorites against the Jaguars at Jacksonville. The Jaguars lost twice at home in the regular season.

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites at home against the 49ers. The Eagles lost twice at home in the regular season.

The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Chargers. The Patriots went 14-3 this season, but all three losses were at home.

The Texans are 3-point favorites on the road against the Steelers. The Steelers lost at home three times in the regular season.

If the betting lines are to be believed, only two division winners, the No. 2 seed Eagles and Patriots, will advance to the divisional round.