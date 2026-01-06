 Skip navigation
Carlie Irsay-Gordon on Anthony Richardson: I’m going to stay in my lane on that one

  
Published January 6, 2026 10:53 AM

Between his performance and his injuries, Anthony Richardson’s first three pro seasons have not gone as planned.

The Colts brought in Daniel Jones to be competition for their former No. 4 overall pick, with Jones beating out Richardson to be Indianapolis’ QB1. Jones then played well before suffering a fractured fibula, followed by a torn Achilles.

While Jones was on just a one-year deal, the Colts are expected to try and bring him back for 2026.

At this point, it seems virtually guaranteed that the Colts will not exercise Richardson’s fifth-year option in the spring.

On Monday, Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon was asked if there’s a place for Richardson with the club going forward.

“I think I’m going to stay in my lane on that one,” Irsay-Gordon said, via transcript from the team. “But it’s — I feel horrible for Anthony with the injuries that he’s had to endure, and I know Chris [Ballard] and Shane [Steichen] are going to do the right thing.”

That’s the general stance Irsay-Gordon took when asked about the quarterback position. Though she noted that what the club saw from Jones was “really promising,” she left it up to Ballard and Steichen to make the ultimate decisions on QBs.

We’ll see if that includes any sort of move with Richardson as the offseason unfolds.