 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scott Hanson says he will remain host of RedZone Channel

  
Published January 6, 2026 10:14 AM

The NFL made a major and much-derided change to RedZone Channel when it added commercials to what had long been celebrated as “Seven hours of commercial-free football.” But one thing is not changing any time soon: Scott Hanson will remain the host.

That’s the word from Hanson himself, who says he will be back as RedZone host for the 2026 season.

As Hanson signed off on the 2025 season on Sunday, he sounded emotional, and that led to some viewers thinking he was saying goodbye for good. Hanson responded to a question from a viewer, however, by posting on social media that he’ll be back for the first Sunday of the 2026 season.

“I just got caught up in the moment. Hit me right that second,” Hanson wrote. “All the hard work and sacrifice from our crew. I’ll be back - and we will see you in September!! Enjoy the playoffs.”

There are good reasons to question the future of RedZone Channel. The NFL and Disney are in the process of seeking regulatory approval to fold NFL Media into ESPN, in exchange for the NFL becoming a 10 percent owner of ESPN. That means NFL Media will have a new owner that might have new ideas about what to do with RedZone Channel.

And now that the NFL has added commercials to RedZone Channel, it’s likely that some fans will decide not to subscribe next season — and that the NFL will seek to recoup the lost revenue from fewer subscribers by adding even more commercials. That could begin the death spiral of the product.

So no one really knows what the future holds for RedZone Channel. But Hanson says it has a future, and he will be a part of it.