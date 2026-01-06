Report: Lane Johnson is expected to practice this week

The Eagles could be getting a significant piece of their offensive line back for their playoff game against the 49ers.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that right tackle Lane Johnson is expected to return to practice this week. Johnson missed the last seven games of the regular season with a foot injury.

Johnson’s value to the Eagles is underscored by their 3-4 record without him this season, so getting him back in the lineup would be a good sign for the team’s chances of sticking around the postseason beyond this week. A determination about his status for the 49ers game will come after the team sees how he fares in his return to practice.

The Eagles will hold their first practice of the week on Wednesday and Johnson’s participation level will be of great interest when their injury report is released later in the day.