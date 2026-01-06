Charlie Weis Jr., Kevin Smith will keep coaching Ole Miss in CFP semifinal

In two days, Ole Miss will face Miami in the CFP semifinal. And Ole Miss will have two LSU coaches to help the Rebels offense.

Via ESPN.com, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running backs coach Kevin Smith will remain on loan for the next round of the playoffs.

Per the report, Weis and Smith flew to Baton Rouge on Monday for recruiting visits and then returned to Oxford to continue preparations for the game.

“Our main focus is on winning this game,” Mississippi athletic director Keith Carter told ESPN on Tuesday morning. “Charlie has been awesome, juggling two high-profile jobs. He’s been incredible. We have no complaints.”

Hopefully, Weis and Smith are getting two paychecks.

Not present for the Ole Miss game will be tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox and receivers coach/passing game coordinator George McDonald. They both helped in the prior two CFP contests.

The situation has added to the perception/reality of chaos in college football, especially with the transfer portal opening four days ago. The LSU coaches had access to Ole Miss players who could be targeted for pursuit by Lane Kiffin, the Ole Miss head coach who now works for LSU.