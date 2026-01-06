 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions 'need a new offensive coordinator'
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: 'End is there' for Tua with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Charlie Weis Jr., Kevin Smith will keep coaching Ole Miss in CFP semifinal

  
Published January 6, 2026 09:55 AM

In two days, Ole Miss will face Miami in the CFP semifinal. And Ole Miss will have two LSU coaches to help the Rebels offense.

Via ESPN.com, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running backs coach Kevin Smith will remain on loan for the next round of the playoffs.

Per the report, Weis and Smith flew to Baton Rouge on Monday for recruiting visits and then returned to Oxford to continue preparations for the game.

“Our main focus is on winning this game,” Mississippi athletic director Keith Carter told ESPN on Tuesday morning. “Charlie has been awesome, juggling two high-profile jobs. He’s been incredible. We have no complaints.”

Hopefully, Weis and Smith are getting two paychecks.

Not present for the Ole Miss game will be tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox and receivers coach/passing game coordinator George McDonald. They both helped in the prior two CFP contests.

The situation has added to the perception/reality of chaos in college football, especially with the transfer portal opening four days ago. The LSU coaches had access to Ole Miss players who could be targeted for pursuit by Lane Kiffin, the Ole Miss head coach who now works for LSU.