Dan Campbell gives himself “a freaking F” for his performance in 2025

After winning the NFC North for two straight years, the Lions will be at home this postseason after finishing 9-8.

Head coach Dan Campbell had steadily kept the Lions on an upward trajectory since his first season in 2021, piloting the team to nine wins, 12 wins, and 15 wins in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

But even though the Lions still finished with one of the league’s top offenses, losing four out of five late in the year doomed the club’s postseason chances.

So when asked how he’d rate his performance as a head coach during his season-ending press conference on Monday, Campbell kept it simple.

“Not good enough. We didn’t get in,” Campbell said, via transcript from the team. “I mean we underachieved, so not good.

“I’m going to give myself a freaking ‘F.’”

Still, Campbell found plenty to appreciate from a player standpoint in 2025.

“Well, I’m proud of the way these guys just responded every week,” Campbell said. “That’s not easy. You win, you lose, you win, you lose, you win. And for these guys to — of course it can get frustrating, but they came back to work every Wednesday and they went after it, they tried to improve. You go out to the games and they bust their [butt] and it just sometimes it didn’t work the way you wanted it to. But this group man, they never laid down, they just came back in, they were great teammates. And so, I appreciate that, the work ethic that these guys had.

“Obviously the most disappointing thing is — I said this to them yesterday, I said it last night — we were one play away from getting in, basically. One play, either Minnesota game or Pittsburgh, you’re probably in. You have a good chance. And so, that’s how close it is. But that’s what this league is.”