Matt LaFleur: I don’t know what holding is anymore if Bears didn’t hold Micah Parsons

Packers linebacker Micah Parsons was held without a sack today against the Bears. And Packers head coach Matt LaFleur thinks “held” is the operative word.

Asked about some arguments he appeared to be having with the officials about the Bears holding Parsons and not getting flagged for it, LaFleur said after the game that he can’t understand why the Bears were getting away with it.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” LaFleur said. “I thought there was one that certainly was questionable, to say the least, but apparently the officials disagreed, so it is what it is and we’ve just got to continue to fight and try to get to the quarterback.”

LaFleur said he wouldn’t repeat what he said to the officials but made it clear that he had expressed his displeasure to them.

“I’m not going to get into what we were talking about,” LaFleur said. “Officials, I don’t think their jobs are easy by any stretch — I think it’s a difficult job — but I guess I don’t know what holding is anymore because I thought it was a pretty clear and obvious hold. But I guess I don’t know what that means.”

Asked about a different play, LaFleur repeated the same theme.

“I thought he got grabbed, and I thought that was a penalty, but again, I’m not an official,” LaFleur said.

The Packers won, but that doesn’t mean LaFleur was happy with everything he saw on the field today in Green Bay. Particularly from the folks in the striped shirts.