Bills will head to Miami for Thursday game in Week Two

  
Published May 14, 2024 11:08 AM

Amazon Prime’s slate of 2024 regular season games will kick off with an AFC East matchup.

The broadcaster announced on Tuesday that the Bills will travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to face the Dolphins to kick off Week Two of the season on Thursday Night Football. The September 12 game will get underway at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Buffalo swept the Dolphins last season, including a Week 18 Sunday night win that made the Bills the AFC East champs. The Bills have a four-game winning streak against their divisional rivals that includes a Wild Card win after the 2022 season, so the Dolphins will be looking to end an extended slide.

The Bills-Dolphins game is the sixth one that has been announced ahead of Wednesday night’s full schedule reveal. Four Week One games have been announced along with a Sunday afternoon game between the Bengals and Chiefs in Week Two.